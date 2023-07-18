Allerdale bin strike: Talks to end three-month pay dispute break down
- Published
Talks to end a strike by bin collectors in parts of Cumbria have broken up without agreement, a union has said.
The pay dispute, which has lasted for almost three months, could now run until October.
Ryan Armstrong, Unite regional officer, said workers in the former Allerdale council area were "still the lowest paid" in the county.
Allerdale Waste Services (AWS) and Cumberland Council said a fair and reasonable offer had already been made.
Almost 30,000 homes have missed weekly bin collections since 16 May due to an "all-out strike" by workers, supported by the Unite and GMB unions.
It is affecting people living in towns including Workington, Maryport, Aspatria, Cockermouth, Silloth, Wigton and Keswick.
'No money left'
The council said on 1 April AWS employees received a 10.1% pay rise and it could not afford an increase in line with the unions' calls.
Several concessions have been agreed and there had been hopes a pay deal was on the horizon, with a fresh round of talks held on Monday.
"Unfortunately, the council came back yesterday afternoon and said they could not confirm the lads were going back in house and there was no extra money available - which was different to what was discussed on 4 July," Mr Armstrong told BBC Radio Cumbria's Mike Zeller at Breakfast.
"As the trade unions we entered into the negotiations in good faith yesterday, we were looking to get a positive potential resolution and the issues that will probably more arise out of this is firmly at the doors of the council and Allerdale waste services."
Cumbria underwent a radical shake-up to local government in 2022 which saw Cumbria County Council disbanded and six local authorities split up and controlled by two new unitary authorities.
Cumberland Council oversees Copeland, Allerdale and Carlisle, while Westmorland and Furness govern areas including Eden, South Lakeland and Barrow.
It has previously said council officers were carrying out a review of waste collection services across the Cumberland area, which would look at how the service is being delivered, including the terms and conditions of all staff.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.