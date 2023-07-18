Carlisle Italian takeaway licence refused over conviction
A man who applied to run a Carlisle pizzeria has been refused a licence because of driving conviction.
Houseyin Tanik had hoped to take over Pizza Italia in Botchergate, but Cumbria Police objected.
Cumberland Council licensing sub-committee considered the application after being told Mr Tanik was "not fit" to run the business.
The application has now been refused because of the crime prevention objectives of the licence.
Mr Tanik pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed drug limit on 30 August, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He was fined £120, ordered to pay costs of £85 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
'No appeal'
Sgt Scott Adams, Cumbria Constabulary licensing officer, told the committee: "This applicant is not deemed a fit and proper person to hold a premises licence."
The takeaway's current licence allows the sale of alcohol off the premises between noon and 05:00, the hearing was told.
Labour committee chairman councillor Sam Pollen, who represents Egremont, told Mr Tanik that the panel had unanimously agreed to allow the objection and reject the application.
"The sub-committee was concerned about the nature of your conviction and how recently it occurred," he said.
Mr Tanik has the right of appeal at the city's magistrates' court, but said after the hearing he had no plans to do so.
