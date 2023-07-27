Kendal Calling: Thousands of music fans heading to Lowther Deer Park
About 40,000 music fans are making their way to Cumbria's Kendal Calling festival.
The four-day festival, at Lowther Deer Park near Penrith, is sold out.
Performers include Nile Rodgers and Chic, Rick Astley, Kasabian, and the Kaiser Chiefs, with more than 100 acts across its nine stages.
Drivers are being warned of increased traffic on the M6, with major delays to roads leading to the site, especially between midday and 18:00 BST on Friday.
The festival spans an area of about 2,000 acres, with about 5,000 staff working there at its peak.
Andy Smith, one of the co-founders, said he was confident it will all run smoothly.
"We have done this 17 times before, it's lovely to be back in the rhythm of things," he said.
"It's stressful, there's a lot going on, a lot of things to co-ordinate but we know what we are doing and we are very excited."
The festival, the biggest held in Cumbria, was first held in 2006, with about 900 people attending.
There is a free ticket scheme for people who live nearby.
It also raises thousands of pounds for charity, and in 2019 abandoned tents were donated to migrant camps in Calais and Dunkirk.
Cumbria Police, who will be on site, advised those attending to "know your limits and look out for your friends".
