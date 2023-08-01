Carlisle football fan banned from matches for homophobic slur
A Carlisle United fan has been banned from watching his team after shouting homophobic abuse at a player wearing pink boots.
Stockport County players were warming up at Brunton Park on 18 April when Bryan Stubbs insulted a footballer.
Carlisle Magistrates' Court heard how the 64-year-old shouted abuse during the League Two fixture.
Stubbs of Hartington Place, Carlisle, admitted a public order offence and was banned for three years.
The court heard how Stockport substitutes were warming up in front of the stadium's grandstand when Stubbs, who was at the Paddock terrace close to them, shouted slurs.
A steward challenged his behaviour and the incident was reported to a stadium match commander.
Stubbs was arrested and said he accepted his comment could be construed as homophobic, the hearing heard.
'I will send you down'
Prosecutor George Shelley said the public order offence was aggravated by the use of homophobic language.
Kate Hunter, mitigating, said Stubbs did not oppose a football banning order and had apologised for his behaviour.
He was banned from attending Carlisle United home and away fixtures, as well as from being within half a mile of stadiums five hours before and after matches.
Ms Hunter said: "He has followed Carlisle United for over 40 years. He is a diehard fan.
"I think the banning order will be quite enough punishment for him."
District judge Timothy Gascoyne told him: "If you come back and see me, and it is to do with football, I will send you down."
