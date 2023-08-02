Brampton crash: Tribute to Hibernian fan killed in crash
- Published
The family of a football fan who died in a crash in Cumbria have paid tribute to him.
Police said Rory Amos, 34, died at the scene of the collision on 27 July on Capon Tree Road, Brampton.
Mr Amos, from Brampton, was driving a silver Volkswagen Golf when it crashed, Cumbria Police said.
His family said he was life-long Hibernian Football Club fan with a great sense of humour and was "a friend to many".
"Rory was part of a close family. A loving son, brother, uncle and grandson taken tragically too soon," their tribute said.
"He was a friend to many and the life and soul of any occasion with a witty sense of humour and always had a story to tell.
"Rory was hardworking and conscientious.
"One of Rory's biggest passions in life was Hibernian Football Club where he often travelled to home and away games to support his team.
"Rory referred to Hibernian as his religion and Easter Road as his church.
"He will be sadly missed by us all."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.