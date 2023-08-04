Carlisle thug who hit man with bar stool jailed
- Published
A thug who hit a man with a stool in a Carlisle pub has been jailed.
Keiron Murray, 28, had been making a nuisance of himself in the Woodrow Wilson bar before the attack on 29 May 2022, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
His victim was unable to work and struggled to sit or lie down because of the rib injuries he suffered.
Murray, who has a history of violence, was jailed for six months and ordered to pay £200 compensation after admitting assault causing actual harm.
The victim and his partner were in the bar on Botchergate at about 22:30 BST when Murray began making "kissing noises" towards them, the court heard.
Hit with see-saw
After briefly leaving, Murray then began circling the pub causing the man to feel in "immediate danger", prosecutors said.
He then picked up a 3ft wooden stool and threw it at the man, causing him multiple injuries.
The victim said he had also been left fearful of walking by the same pub for fear of encountering Murray, who admitted assault causing actual bodily harm when he appeared in court.
Since the attack, Murray had received a suspended prison sentence at the magistrates' court following a domestic assault.
He had barged into his partner's home before hitting her with a see-saw and hanging basket which he hurled in anger.
Magistrates revoked the previously imposed suspended sentence order, replacing it with 20 weeks' custody to run concurrently with the six-month term.
Other past violence had included a city centre attack on a female police dog handler for which he was jailed in 2018, the court heard.
