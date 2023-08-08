Hawkshead Beatrix Potter post-box topper made in mum's honour
A holidaymaker who left a Beatrix Potter display on a Lake District post-box in honour of her mother says she is delighted at the response it has got.
Clare Skeggs from near Hitchin, Hertfordshire, left her crochet scene in Hawkshead as part of her mother Doreen's 80th birthday celebrations.
She said she hoped the post-box topper would "create a smile" as well as raise money for a cancer charity.
Ms Skeggs said she had been overwhelmed by the response.
It took several months for Ms Skeggs, who works in the pharmaceutical trade, to crochet the figures of Peter Rabbit, Jemima Puddle-Duck, Benjamin Bunny and Mrs Tiggy-Winkle from a pattern in the Simply Crochet magazine.
She said her family often joked that Doreen, who was born in 1943 - the year Beatrix Potter died - was the author and illustrator "reincarnated".
"[Doreen] is a farmer's daughter, backpacked all around the Lake District and has a passion for organic gardening, wildlife and animals," Ms Skeggs said.
"She raised her three children on the wonderful tales of Peter Rabbit and his friends and this is something now passed down to her grandchildren."
She started making post-box toppers after her mother complained there was an unadorned post box in her home village near Welwyn.
Ms Skeggs, who lives in Codicote, visited the Lake District with her daughter and took pictures of her figures at various spots, including Potter's former home at Hill Top and the family's favourite spot at Loughrigg Tarn.
They have attracted hundreds of likes and comments on various Lake District Facebook pages while the post-box topper in Hawkshead has also received a lot of positive attention.
"I left it there as a little piece of my mum in the place she so loves to hopefully create smiles for people," Ms Skeggs said, adding
An online fundraiser explaining the story behind the post-box topper has raised £200 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Ms Skeggs said she knew several people who have had "cancer journeys", adding: "It's something that has probably touched everybody."
She said her creation would be left in perpetuity in Hawkshead for people to enjoy, although added it could sadly fall victim to the weather, vandals or thieves.
