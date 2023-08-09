Workington pub could be demolished by Cumberland Council
A former pub could be demolished to make way for a £10m junction revamp including a new park.
Cumberland Council has submitted plans to flatten the Curwen Arms in Workington's Bridge Street as part of safety plans and stop lorries using residential streets to access the town.
The scheme is being funded by the government's Levelling Up fund and National Highways.
However, some locals have criticised plans to demolish the historic pub.
The council is proposing to widen the junction on the A596 at Hall Brow, while creating a green space on the site of the pub.
The council said the plans, also known as the Workington Gateway Project, would also encourage more people to walk and cycle into the town.
Cumberland Council leader Mark Fryer said it was an "exciting project", which addressed a "longstanding pinch point" on a busy network.
"It will improve air quality and lower carbon emissions by reducing waiting and journey times," he added.
He said it would also "benefit communities close to the A596 who are currently affected by freight wagons".
The council's planning department is expected to make a decision at a later date.
It comes as Cumbria was awarded more than £60 in levelling up funding in January.
At the time, the preceding authority Cumbria County Council said it would go towards improvements to road, bridge and industrial projects.
