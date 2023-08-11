Man led Cumbria Police on 120mph pursuit in stolen 4x4
A man has been jailed after reaching up to 120mph (193km/h) in a stolen pick-up truck that was laden with scrap metal.
Andrew Biglan was said to have "feared being recalled to prison" before leading police on a pursuit on the M6 near Shap, Cumbria, on 26 June.
The 34-year-old, of no fixed address, also damaged a police van and forced another driver off the road, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
He was jailed for eight months and given a two-year driving ban.
A police officer saw the parked Toyota Hilux, near Newton Rigg, before the driver made off, scraping the police van, the court heard.
A short time later, it was seen heading south on the M6 and did not stop, prompting a pursuit.
"The defendant drove erratically," prosecutor Steven Ball told Carlisle Crown Court.
"Weaving in and out of traffic. He was close to other cars and heavy on the brakes."
False plates
Biglan then left the M6 at junction 38, before driving along the A685 in the Tebay and Gaisgill areas, breaking multiple speed limits.
The court heard he was also seen driving on the wrong side of the road.
The chase came to an end when police carried out a "tactical stop", which led the pick-up to overturn.
At the scene, officers found false registration plates on the truck which had been stolen from Bradford, West Yorkshire, earlier that month.
Biglan admitted dangerous driving and illegal possession of cannabis and diazepam.
Defending, Kim Whittlestone said her client had "panicked" during the eight-minute chase, but that he had apologised for his behaviour and was "thankful" no other road users were injured.
He must pass an extended driving test before his licence is returned.
