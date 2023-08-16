Workington arsonist who laughed in burning home search jailed
- Published
A man has been jailed for four years for deliberately setting fire to his house which saw neighbours "risk their lives" as they searched inside.
Russell Mason, 38, used fuel to start the fire and left the gas cooker on at his home in Seaton, Workington.
As residents became worried someone was trapped Mason just laughed and walked away, Cumbria Police said.
He admitted arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court.
The court heard that on 10 March a concerned neighbour in Queens Avenue heard smashing noises from the adjoining property and contacted another neighbour with her concerns.
Mason was seen by the neighbour climbing from the kitchen window where he then sat on the front doorstep.
When the neighbour then noticed the house was ablaze and called emergency services, they confronted Mason with concerns for their family.
'Rushed to help'
Fearing someone else was in the property, they risked their lives forcing entry to the home to carry out a search.
Mason then ran off when he heard emergency services arriving to the scene before he was arrested.
Det Con Ben Wright from Cumbria Police, said: "By setting the home ablaze with fuel and leaving the gas cooker on, Mason not only risked his own life, but also those of the family in the adjoining property and others who rushed to help.
"Luckily, no-one was injured, but the fire was well-developed causing significant damage."
Mason, of Barnett Drive, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday, after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.
He was also sentenced to one month, to run concurrently, for assaulting an emergency worker.
