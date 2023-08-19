Blencathra charity trek: Strong winds force walkers to turn back
Strong winds thwarted the final hurdle of a charity trek to reach the summit of Blencathra in time for sunset.
A team of 89 walkers braved the weather to raise funds for Hospice at Home Carlisle and North Lakeland.
They set off early on Friday evening hoping to encounter spectacular views, but specialist guides decided at 750 ft (228m) it was unsafe to continue.
Despite the setback "the vibe from the walkers was unbelievable," said Julie Blundell, from the charity.
"All enjoyed their experience and relayed the evening would be memorable and exhilarating, understanding the decision for safety being paramount and everyone felt they had endured a challenge along the way," she added.
The team, supported by Lakeland Mountain Guides, set off from Threlkeld Cricket Club to take part in the sold-out event, which aimed to raise £15,000.
Before heading back the group were still able to take in the breath-taking cloud-covered views.
"Come rain or shine you are always set for spectacular views in Cumbria," added Jenny Urwin, from the charity.
"They got almost to the summit but the winds became too much and everyone's safety was priority.
"Those walkers had already raised so much money - there was a beautiful sense of remembrance."
The charity, which provides respite and overnight care as well as bereavement counselling, hopes to hold another event in the future.
