Three Peaks: Boy's climbing effort to help mountain rescuers
A nine-year-old boy who had to be airlifted from a fell after hiking with his dad has scaled the Three Peaks to raise funds for his rescuers.
Will Garratt woke up vomiting after a night wild camping near Sprinkling Tarn on Seathwaite Fell in April.
His dad called mountain rescue after they tried to descend and he realised Will's health was deteriorating.
The youngster from North Yorkshire has raised more than £2,500 for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).
Both Keswick Mountain Rescue Team and GNAAS responded, and although Will was still being sick and drifting in and out of sleep, he was told he did not need to go to hospital.
Checks by a paramedic and doctor reassured him he would feel better soon, and Will and his dad were flown by helicopter down to Seathwaite, which helped them reach their car, allowing them to drive home to Great Broughton more quickly.
Dad Dave said: "The sudden illness was a mystery.
"He had only eaten the same as me but he was totally exhausted and it continued for a further 12 hours once home."
As a thank you Will wanted to climb Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis to raise money for his rescuers before his 10th birthday in September.
After completing Snowdon first, the next peak was Scafell Pike, which was described by Dave as Will's "nemesis", after two failed attempts due to weather and illness.
Then the pair were joined by Will's older brother Tom to tackle Ben Nevis, which saw them all walk for more than seven hours.
In total his challenge raised £1,800 with his school holding a further fundraiser collecting £717.
Dave said: "I'm super proud of Will and his determination throughout the challenge.
"I gave him a medal at the top of each peak and a badge for his GNAAS hoodie which he wears with pride," he added.
