Wigton residents told to shut windows after fire
Residents were told to keep their windows closed after a fire broke out at an industrial building.
Emergency services were called to a barn, near the A596 in Wigton, Cumbria, just after 21:30 BST on Monday.
Cumbria Police said smoke may affect areas including Wigton Hospital, Woodside Park and Station Hill.
The road was cordoned off as Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service crews dealt with the incident.
