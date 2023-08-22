Allerdale bin strike: Council and unions reach agreement
A long-running pay dispute that affected weekly bin collections has been resolved.
Cumberland Council's Allerdale Waste Services (AWS) said an agreement had been reached with trade unions.
Some 30,000 households missed out on bin collections as Unite and GMB initiated industrial action.
The council said the agreement included increased pay and reduced working hours.
Strike action began in April, with workers on a continuous strike since May,
Loaders have been offered an 8.3% pay increase to £11.81 an hour, while HGV drivers were offered a 13.6% increase to £13.62 an hour, Unite said.
The agreement will also see working hours reduced to 37 hours a week with double-time payments for working bank holidays, plus a day off in lieu.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said it was a "hard fought and well-earned victory" by its members.
Charles Holmes, managing director of Allerdale Waste Services, said the resolution was a "testament to the commitment and dedication of all parties involved".
The council said it was carrying out a "comprehensive review" of waste collection services across its area.
Workers will return to work on Thursday.
