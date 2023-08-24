Lake District rescue after man, 66, falls down 'slope'

RescueKeswick Mountain Rescue Team
The 66-year-old had tripped before falling while on the Catbells

A hiker was rescued after tripping and falling down a "steep rocky slope" in the Lake District.

Keswick Mountain Rescue Team was called to the injured man on Catbells just before 11:00 BST on Wednesday.

The 66-year-old had suffered a dislocated shoulder and cuts to his head, the service said.

North West Air Ambulance flew him to Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle. A team of 12 helped in the rescue, which took just under three hours.

Keswick Mountain Rescue Team
The man was eventually airlifted to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle

