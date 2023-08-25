Whitehaven teen seen with 'sword' actually had wooden replica
Police responding after a teenager was apparently seen carrying a sword discovered it was actually a harmless replica made from wood.
Officers said they were "reassuring people" after he was spotted in the Hensingham area of Whitehaven.
Cumbria Police were called on Thursday evening, with the concerns also being circulated online.
However, it was quickly established the incident posed no threat to the public, the force said.
No other details were given about why the teenager was carrying a wooden sword.
