Carlisle: Three held on suspicion of arson after house fire
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a house fire in Carlisle.
Emergency crews were called to Lindisfarne Street, off London Road, at about 22:15 BST on Thursday.
Firefighters said the occupants were found safe in the backyard but they struggled to reach the scene due to the number of parked cars on the road.
A man and woman, in their 20s, and another man in his 40s, all from Carlisle, have been released on bail.
Officers have urged people living in the area with CCTV, dashcams or video doorbells to check their footage.
