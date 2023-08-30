Cumberland Council consulting on Keswick parking rules
A council has urged residents to take part in a consultation over parking restrictions at a Lake District tourism hotspot.
Cumberland Council is proposing measures, including permanent double yellow lines, at Portinscale, Borrowdale and Stonethwaite.
Temporary restrictions are in place, including signage, in some affected areas to help alleviate the issue.
The statutory consultation is running until 15 September.
The proposals also include the continued closure of the U7003 road at Rough Crag, which suffered fallen trees and rockfalls during Storm Arwen in 2021, to motor vehicles.
The council said while "hazards" persist it is necessary for the road to remain closed, while discussions would take place on whether the road could be made safe again.
