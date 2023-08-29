Star of David Carr's Carlisle factory window gets £2,000 repair
A shattered window symbolising part of a city's Jewish history has been restored.
The Star of David window at the old Carr's biscuit factory in Carlisle was created in about 1909 when the firm began making unleavened Matzo crackers for Passover.
Former Carlisle MP Eric Martlew noticed it was broken two years ago and helped secure £2,000 for its repair.
He said the project had been a "slog" but it was worth "saving history".
The disused building in Caldewgate is due be turned into office and business units.
Despite living in the area for more than 20 years, former Labour MP Mr Martlew said he only noticed the broken window by chance when he was canvassing in Morton Street and looked up.
The window sits about 25ft (7.6m) up the building and Mr Martlew believes many people would not have noticed it.
The repairs, which were paid for by the former Cumbria County Council, have included replacing corroded metal and broken glass.
Mr Martlew said: "It's been a hard slog and has taken two years, but it's been well worth it.
"This is another piece saved of our industrial history.
"I hope we soon will be planning a city-wide industrial history trail.
"There's a wealth of stories that need to be told before they are forgotten."
