Scotby housing estate decision delayed over hedgerow
- Published
A decision on whether a large housing estate can be built has been delayed due to concerns over the location of a hedgerow.
Developer Story Homes applied to Cumberland Council for permission to build 112 homes in Scotby, near Carlisle.
The planning committee was due to rule on the plans, but concerns were raised over where shrubs and trees should go.
A decision is expected to be made once the plans have been clarified.
The proposals show the development, which will include 18 affordable homes, would be built on land off the A69.
However, it had previously attracted concerns, with some local people arguing it could result in "overdevelopment" of the area.
At Carlisle Civic Centre earlier, councillors were informed there had been last-minute concerns raised over whether the hedgerow was correctly placed in relation to the development, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The planning committee meeting heard there was "ambiguity" in the plans, and there were calls to clarify the details.
It was decided that the decision would be deferred.
Wetheral Parish Council and Scotby residents have previously opposed the development.
They argued the proposed access point was too near a busy junction, while they claimed the development should feature more "affordable" housing.
If the plans are approved, the developer will be required to provide funding for a play facility, implementation of a speed limit and improvements to a cycle route.
