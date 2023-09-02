Lake District: Girl hit by large rock during activity climb
A girl suffered a gash to her head when she was struck by a large rock that was dislodged during a Duke of Edinburgh's Award challenge.
Keswick Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) said the group was descending at Glaramara in the Lake District when one accidentally shifted the rock, which hit the girl a few metres below.
It happened just before 11:00 BST on Friday, the MRT said.
The girl was able to get to her feet before being taken to hospital.
She managed to "walk off the steep ground with the protection of a back rope and team member support".
After a short rest, the Duke of Edinburgh's Award group was back on the hill to finish their gold award task.
The MRT said the rescue was attended by 14 team members and took three and a half hours to complete.
