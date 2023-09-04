Charles Birse named as biker killed in Gretna crash
- Published
A motorcyclist who died in a crash near the border between Cumbria and Scotland has been named by police.
Charles Birse, 62, of Carlisle, was involved in a collision with an Audi A3 at the junction of the A6071 and M6, south of Gretna, on 2 September.
Two people inside the car were arrested following the crash on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A man has been bailed while the inquiry continues and a woman has been released with no further action, police said.
The crash happened at about 15:30 BST and closed the road for several hours.
Cumbria Police has continued to appeal for information and dashcam footage.
