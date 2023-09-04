Cumbria former football coach repeatedly abused boy, court told
A former junior football coach has gone on trial accused of the repeated sexual abuse of a young player.
Anthony John Pickering, 61, faces four charges related to allegations dating back to the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Carlisle Crown Court was told he had abused the trust placed in him by both the boy and his parents.
Mr Pickering, formerly of Claife Avenue, Windermere, denies two charges of attempted serious sexual acts and two charges of indecent assault.
It is alleged that he abused the youngster "in a variety of ways".
'Trusted to behave appropriately'
Opening the trial on Monday, prosecutor Tim Evans said: "The abuse of trust came from the fact that he was a football coach when he was doing these things, trusted by parents and others to behave appropriately in that role."
The court heard an incident in 2020 had been the trigger for the complainant to "collapse onto the living room floor, sobbing his heart out" in front of relatives.
He was said to have told them: "Blame Tony Pickering for this because he has been in my head."
The man reportedly said he had been sexually abused as a child and that Mr Pickering had urged him not to tell his parents, the court heard.
He said: "I've kept this a secret until now."
When questioned by police, Mr Pickering denied any wrongdoing and said he did not know the individual who had made the allegations, the court was told.
Mr Pickering denied being one of the main football coaches, saying he was simply an assistant helping out and that he was a young man himself at the time.
The trial continues.
