Cumbria: Boy 'youngest British person to climb Mount Olympus'
A seven-year-old boy has become what is believed to be the youngest British person to climb Greece's Mount Olympus.
Frankie McMillan, from West Cumbria, reached the 9,573ft (2,918m) summit with his mum Basia during the three-day challenge.
He has raised £2,300 so far for Wasdale Mountain Rescue.
"Everyone was very surprised to see a little man like Frankie coming to the top - it's not something that happens very often," his mum said.
Frankie has been climbing with his mum, a mountain leader, since he was three years old when they first climbed Cat Bells, near Keswick.
Since then he has already climbed the 214 Wainwright fells.
Due to his age the duo were given special permission to complete the climb, because of Frankie's experience.
The family, who live near Gosforth, set off last Friday, reached the summit on Saturday and returned to base on Sunday.
The Hellenic Mountain Guides Association said he was believed to be the youngest Briton to scale the mountain.
"It was very hot, we started with 30 degrees," his mum told BBC Radio Cumbria.
"I knew that the high temperatures would definitely add to the challenge.
"We knew we would have to carry a lot of water with us - but we did it."
Frankie described the trek as "easy" and said his favourite part was the scramble before reaching top.
"I think we are on cloud nine - we are still digesting the success," his mum added.
"Once we got to the top I was unbelievably proud of both of us, but mostly for Frankie.
"When we reached the top, which was very, very small, there were only about three or four people there at the time.
"Everyone was very surprised to see a little man like Frankie coming to the top - it's not something that happens very often."
Frankie's adventures have stopped while he returns to school but he is already eyeing up his next challenge in Peru during the October half term.
His mum said one day he hopes to climb Mount Everest, which is 29,000ft (8,800m).
