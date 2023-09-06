Lake District zipwire attraction rejected by planners
Published
A zipwire attraction which opponents claimed would turn the Lake District into a "theme park" has been rejected by planners.
The attraction at Elterwater Quarry, in the Langdale Valley, would have seen underground cavern viewing platforms connected using the wires.
Developer Burlington Stone said the "heritage-based adventure" would let visitors learn about geology.
Earlier plans for a rollercoaster-style ride were dropped following opposition.
Nearly 90,000 people objected to the plans, which were within the Unesco Lake District World Heritage Site.
Disruption worries
Advisors to the Unesco World Heritage Committee voiced concerns about the amended scheme's potential impact, commenting it would "transform part of the quarry into a theme park" and be "likely to disrupt [the] tranquil and contemplative character" of Langdale.
Allen Gibb, from Burlington Stone owners Holker Group, told councillors on the Lake District National Park's development control committee the attraction would be "almost fully enclosed inside slate caverns, allowing access to a currently inaccessible heritage site".
He said the plans would appeal to younger visitors, which he said was "the demographic the industry relies upon for the visitors of the future".
However, Lorayne Woodend Wall, from campaign group Friends of the Lake District, told councillors the plan would "compromise what is truly special about the area".
"Whilst a key aspect of the proposal will lie underground, this should not lead us to believe it is acceptable", she said, adding "yet another increase in visitor traffic cannot be truly sustainable".
'Profit-making venture'
Addressing the committee, Stephen Donson from Lakes Parish Council said residents "do not need another attraction that will increase visitor numbers".
"This is a profit-making venture, not one that will enhance or protect the special characteristics of the Langdales," he said.
Mr Gibb said some information disseminated by opponents of the scheme was "at worst wholly unfounded".
Four councillors voted to reject the application, with three voting in favour, over concerns about the number of cars that would travel to the site.
Committee chair Councillor Mark Kidd said they were "not sufficiently convinced" the applicant's plan would address travel concerns.
