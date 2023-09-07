Family of Carlisle man killed in Gretna crash pay tribute
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a motorcyclist who died in a crash near the Cumbria and Scotland border.
Charles Birse, 62, from Carlisle, died at the scene following a collision with an Audi A3 at the junction of the A6071, south of Gretna, on 2 September.
In a joint statement, his family said he was a "much-loved" father and a "friend to many".
Two people were arrested following the crash on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A man has since been bailed while inquiries continue, and a woman has been released with no further action.
'Greatly missed'
Paying tribute to Mr Birse, who was commonly known as Charlie, his family said he was a "great lover of life".
"He was a loving husband of Wendy, much-loved father of Carl and Alex, son-in-law of Peter and Eileen, brother-in-law of Carl and Emma, uncle to Annie and Sonny and a much-loved cousin and friend to many," they said.
They added he was the son of the late Ted and Betty, and was a "dedicated biker".
Mr Birse had grown up in Denton Holme, Newcastle, and had worked on the railway as an engineer, later working for Direct Rail Services.
His family added when he was not working, he enjoyed "laid back days" and would be "greatly missed by all that loved and knew him".
