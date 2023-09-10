Barrow death: Man found injured near Owl and Pussycat pub dies
A man has died after being found with head injuries near a pub.
Cumbria Police were called by ambulance crews treating the man on Walney Road in Barrow, Cumbria, near the Owl and Pussycat pub, at 21:55 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to Furness General Hospital where he died a short time later.
Officers say the man is believed to be in his 40s and his death is currently unexplained. They are also trying to locate his next of kin.
A cordon has been put up at the scene as investigations continue, the force said.
Anyone with information, or CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police.
