Eden Animal Rescue appeals for help after flooding
An animal rescue charity is appealing for help after flooding "destroyed" vital supplies.
Downpours in Cumbria on Sunday led to a deluge of water hitting Eden Animal Rescue at Temple Sowerby, near Penrith.
Dog beds and blankets are among items the organisation urgently needs, manager Sarah Bean said.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said a band of heavy rain had "swept through the county" with Ulverston, Windermere and Penrith particularly hit.
"Our drains couldn't take the amount of water coming down from about 16:30," Ms Bean said, adding: "It was obviously coming off the fells and fields and it all seemed to come in our direction.
"The fire service were fantastic. We wouldn't have been able to manage without them. They pumped out all the drains and got rid of the excess water.
"We went through a huge amount of bedding because all the dog beds got soaked. Everything got destroyed."
Jamie Coward, of Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, said there was a "prolonged period of rain" accompanied by thunder and lightning.
Crews attended seven incidents as well as giving advice to a number of callers.
No-one needed to be rescued, he added.
