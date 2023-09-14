Kirkstone Pass fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses
A man has died in a crash on a steep and high mountain pass in the Lake District.
The rider of a motorcycle, who was in his 50s, died at the scene of the crash on Kirkstone Pass near Ambleside in Cumbria.
The crash between his BMW motorbike and a van happened at about 12:20 BST, Cumbria Police said.
The force would like to hear from anyone who saw a motorcyclist going south on the A592 at the time.
The motorcycle had "distinctive metal carrying boxes on both sides", officers said.
