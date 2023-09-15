Chesney Hawkes to play at Carlisle's Christmas lights switch on
- Published
Singer and actor Chesney Hawkes will be among the personalities to perform at Carlisle's Christmas light switch-on.
Cumberland Council said he will join saxophonist Vicki Watson and presenter Robbie Dee outside the Old Town Hall on 19 November.
The singer, best known for his single The One and Only, said he "can't wait to perform and kickstart the festive season".
Schoolchildren and a choir group are also expected to perform at the event.
"There is something special about Christmas and to be performing in front of so many people at the Christmas Lights switch on will be great," Hawkes said.
The council has been approached about if he is being paid and how much.
'Packed programme'
The event, which will run between 13:00 and 17:30, last year hosted popstar and former Blue boyband member Simon Webbe.
It will also feature acts from Castle Carrock Primary School, Studio A Dance Company, Committed 2 Rock Community Choir and Newton Primary School.
Anne Quilter, the council's executive member for vibrant and healthy places, said it would provide a "packed family entertainment programme" for all ages.
"Our area has a well-established Christmas events programme, and we are delighted that this continuing with Cumberland Council," she said.
She added that previous events had provided a boost to the local economy.
