Four teenagers banned from part of Penrith after disorder
A group of teenagers who were involved in "violent and anti-social behaviour" have been banned from parts of a town.
The four boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were responsible for a "significant number of incidents" in Penrith, Cumbria Police said.
Officers have issued warnings about using drugs and alcohol, swearing and harassment.
Insp Ross Woods said he hoped the ban would "improve the quality of life" for locals.
Carlisle Magistrates' Court granted each of the boys an immediate anti-social behaviour injunction.
They have since been banned from locations including McDonald's, Penrith rail station and Penrith Leisure Centre.
Insp Woods said: "Extensive work was carried out by the Eden Neighbourhood Policing Team to achieve these civil injunctions which will prevent further violent and anti-social behaviour from this group.
"These injunctions carry a power of arrest, meaning the teenagers can be arrested and presented to the court for immediate outcome should any conditions be broken.
"This helps us manage their behaviour more effectively and the courts have greater powers to sentence should a breach occur".
