Carlisle shops asked to close after structural issues found
Some businesses in Carlisle have been advised to temporarily close after structural issues were found in buildings on a road in the city centre.
A survey found some underground spaces had deteriorated on Devonshire Street.
Several shops have been asked to shut with barriers installed at affected areas to prevent public access.
Cumberland Council, which organised the survey, said it was "imperative that support measures are promptly implemented" to keep the area safe.
The local authority, which is due to make changes to the street as part of a wider redevelopment, said a survey revealed the structural issues earlier this week.
The council said it was necessary to restrict pedestrian access while it "works closely" with impacted businesses and building owners to "resolve the matter", although no timeframe has been provided.
The following businesses have temporarily closed:
- Nationwide
- Scott Duff & Co
- John Taylor
- Paradiso
- Greggs
- Santander
The council said barriers had been erected "to ensure the safety of the public by preventing access to the affected areas".
"We ask the public or businesses not to move these barriers," a spokesperson added.
