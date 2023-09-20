Kendal's 'gateway' road shuts ahead of improvement works
- Published
A road dubbed the "gateway" into a town centre has been temporarily closed to traffic ahead of its redevelopment.
Contractors have started work on the project to improve the upper section of Stramongate, Kendal in Cumbria.
Westmorland and Furness Council said it would create a "pedestrian-friendly" and "visually appealing" entrance.
It has since urged visitors to keep visiting the area while the works are completed.
Plans show part of the junction will be replaced with a raised wider footpath, cycle racks installed and trees planted.
Footpaths will remain open and on-street markets will still take place each week, the authority said.
Peter Thornton, cabinet member for highways and assets, said it would build on the "already thriving link" between the town and other amenities.
"Utilising natural materials for this important scheme will set a precedent for quality public realm works across our area and it's been fantastic to see our approach welcomed locally."
He added it would be developed into a "new vibrant space" for visitors. The work is due to be finished in mid-November.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.