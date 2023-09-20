Wigton man admits attempting to suffocate his wife
- Published
A man has admitted attempting to suffocate his wife by putting a pillow over her face.
Brian Corrigan, 53, from Wigton, Cumbria, had initially been charged with attempted murder and threatening his wife with a knife.
He pleaded not guilty at Carlisle Crown Court, but admitted battery and a charge relating to the knife threat.
Corrigan, formerly of Plaskett's Lane and now of no fixed address, is due to be sentenced in October.
The court heard the attack happened inside the couple's home on 20 June.
Corrigan's jury trial on the original charges was provisionally fixed for crown court.
At a pre-trial hearing in front of Judge Nicholas Barker, Corrigan formally pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge and two alternative charges were put to him.
He admitted putting a pillow over his wife's face, which court papers said affected her ability to breathe and constituted battery.
Attending remotely via a video link, he also admitted threatening her with a knife.
A psychiatric report has been produced and the judge asked for a probation service report to be written.
Corrigan was remanded in custody until his sentencing which is planned for 27 October.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.