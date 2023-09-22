Raac concerns: Carlisle Sands Centre cancels more events
Shows at a leisure venue have been cancelled for a further month while the presence of potentially dangerous concrete is assessed.
Carlisle Sands Centre's events space has been shut since a change in guidance on the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).
The postponement of shows will now continue throughout October.
Cumberland Council apologised for the closure but said "safety is at the heart" of the decision.
A "detailed assessment" of the events space, which is about 40 years old, was continuing, it said.
"Raac concrete has been identified in the roof of the events centre and action needs to be taken by the council to ensure the safe use of the auditorium," a spokesperson said.
"Specialist structural engineers, working on behalf of the council, are looking at the potential long-term solutions as well as what mitigating steps could be taken to allow the space to continue hosting events for a temporary period."
Ticketholders to be contacted
The pool, gym and other facilities in the main leisure centre building are unaffected and remain open, the council says.
A number of shows, including a George Michael tribute act and Shrek the Musical, have already been cancelled.
Council events and leisure provider GLL, which operates the centre, said it would contact ticketholders for future events "once the timeframes become clearer".
There was "no need" to contact the venue, it said.
Concerns over the safety of Raac has led to the full or partial closures of a number of schools and other buildings across the UK.
