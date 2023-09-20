Workington RNLI called to rescue yacht in difficulty
- Published
A yacht had to be rescued by the RNLI after its sail ripped, preventing it from "making headway".
The RNLI was alerted by a bystander who spotted the vessel struggling near the port in Workington, Cumbria, at about 16:00 BST.
It launched all-weather lifeboat, Dorothy May White, which helped to bring the yacht into the harbour.
An RNLI spokesperson said one person had been aboard and they were "safe and well".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.