Carlisle's Devonshire Street reinforced after cellar collapse fears
- Published
A busy road which was partially closed due to structural problems underneath has been reinforced.
Cellars and other underground spaces were found to have deteriorated in Carlisle's Devonshire Street earlier this week.
Cumberland Council had been carrying out a survey of the road ahead of a redevelopment project.
Most public routes, which had been closed over health and safety concerns, have since reopened.
However, some barriers will remain over light wells - shafts in the ground - to "ensure pedestrian safety", the council said.
The authority said it had carried out additional evaluations of the structures and reinforcements at some affected basements.
A spokesperson said: "We extend our thanks to all businesses and the public for their ongoing co-operation and understanding.
"Cumberland Council is committed to working closely with the affected businesses, their occupiers, and will continue conversations with businesses."
It said excavation work ahead of significant improvements to the street would continue next week.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.