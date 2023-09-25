Maryport: Project to revamp historic cinema and bank under way
The first phase of a project to transform a former bank and cinema into a cultural hub is getting under way.
The Carlton, in Maryport, Cumbria, was built in the 1830s as a bank before becoming a cinema and then a business but was empty for a number of years.
The £3m project by Cumberland Council will include event and performance spaces, studios and workshops.
From Monday, there will be a temporary road closure for the demolition of a next door derelict building.
The road closure, between the Crosby Street and High Street junctions, is due to be in place for three weeks. The road will then be reopened with a slightly narrower carriageway.
Traffic will be diverted via Crosby Street, John Street and High Street, but the road will remain open for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists.
The project, which is being funded by the council and the government's Future High Street Fund, is expected to be completed by summer 2024.
It is part of a £12m regeneration of Maryport which includes the opening of Christ Church as a new maritime museum, the creation of a new gallery and high street improvements.
It is also hoped the government will approve the revamp of the harbourside, promenade and the Wave Centre.
Council leader councillor Mark Fryer, said "This is a really prominent and important building in Maryport and I am really pleased to see the council's regeneration team bringing it back to life.
"It is an exciting time now so many projects are under way in Maryport. This is a new era for the town."
