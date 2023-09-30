Cumbria woman to climb six peaks dressed as llama
A woman is climbing six peaks dressed as a llama to raise £8,000 for repairs to a flooded barn.
The barn at the alpaca and llama rehoming centre, Alpacaly Ever After, near Penrith, Cumbria, was damaged by heavy rain.
Bosses need to "desperately" fix it so it can be used as a shelter for the animals during bad weather and winter.
Lead guide Nicole Benson will walk about 11 miles (17.7km) in a 48.5lbs (22kg) woolly outfit on Saturday.
She will follow the Newlands Horseshoe, which covers the Robinson, Dale Head, Dalehead Tarn, High Spy, Maiden Moor and Catbells peaks.
Emma Smalley, Alpacaly Ever After's managing director, said it was a "ridiculous challenge", but would help raise funds for the barn's repairs.
"Not only is she hiking over six mountains, she's also going to do it carrying the equivalent of what a llama can carry, a third of their own body weight.
"It is so kind of her to do it, we're so proud of her, it will help sort the barn out so we have somewhere for the llamas and alpacas to come in the winter."
The barn, located at Basecamp North Lakes, is often flooded from heavy rainfall and has suffered from damp.
However, the organisation wants to resurface the barn floor and build a new drainage system to prevent water gathering inside.
Terry Barlow, who also runs Alpacaly Ever After, said it would then open as a shelter and provide educational visits.
"Once the floor is sorted out, we will invite the public down, schools, doing meet and greets here.
"We need to fix it".
