Buckingham Palace firearms suspect David Huber appears in court
A man has appeared in court charged with firearms offences after an incident at Buckingham Palace ahead of the King's Coronation.
Police detained a man on 2 May after he approached the palace gates and threw what was believed to be shotgun cartridges into the grounds.
David Huber, of North Stainmore, Cumbria, appeared at North Cumbria Magistrates' Court, in Carlisle.
He was bailed ahead of a hearing at the city's crown court on 3 November.
No plea was entered.
Mr Huber is charged with possession of an offensive weapon, three counts of possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate and possession of a knife.
A cordon was put up at Buckingham Palace and a controlled explosion was carried out following the incident, which unfolded at about 19:15 BST on Tuesday 2 May, four days before the Coronation.
Police said at the time the incident was not being treated as terror-related.
