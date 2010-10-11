Pedestrian dies in Derbyshire van accident
- 11 October 2010
A 72-year-old pedestrian died when he was knocked down by a van on a Derbyshire road.
The man, who has not yet been identified by police, was walking along the A6013 Station Road in Bamford at about 1410 BST on Sunday.
He was hit by a Ford Fiesta courier van near the junction with Water Lane. He suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
Police have appealed for anyone who may have seen the accident to contact them.