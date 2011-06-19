Derby

Motorcyclist killed in Sawley crash

  • 19 June 2011

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Sawley, Derbyshire.

The accident, involving a Suzuki bike, happened on Wilne Road at about 1950 BST on Saturday.

No details about the rider's identity have been released and it is not clear whether any other vehicles were involved.

The motorbike was travelling from the direction of Draycott, and police have urged anyone who saw the crash to contact them.

