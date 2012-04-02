Skull find prompts body discovery in Derbyshire village
- Published
Remains of a body have been found following the discovery of part of a human skull in Derbyshire.
The section of skull was found by a man walking his dog on an area of rough ground in New Houghton, near Pleasley, on Saturday afternoon.
Officers from Derbyshire Police found the remains of the body during a fingertip search of the land, about 30m away from the first discovery.
Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson added they thought the body had been there for several months as it was badly decomposed.
Officers are waiting for results of forensic and DNA tests to confirm the identity of the body but said they believed they knew who the deceased was.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.