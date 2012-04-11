Bosses at a Derby cat hospice said they feared it could close next year unless more funding was found.

St Francis Hospice for Cats, in Littleover, which relies solely on donations and volunteers to operate, said fewer people were giving money.

Graham Stevens, one of the trustees at the charity, said they needed to raise £500 a week to stay open.

The hospice, which cares for 22 elderly or sick cats, said a lack of volunteers was also threatening its future.

Many of the cats at the facility, which was set up in 1997 and has cared for hundreds of animals over the years, have illnesses that require frequent medical treatment.

"We desperately need to find this money or we will have no choice but to close," Mr Stevens said.

"We are also appealing for new volunteers to help us care for the cats and keep the hospice running. We have just a handful of regular volunteers and we are rushed off our feet."