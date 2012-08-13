Motorists in Derby are being warned to expect delays as work starts on a two-week construction project on one of the main routes into the city.

The Five Lamps junction, which is used by about 25,000 people every day, is being completely resurfaced in a £185,000 project.

Cars travelling into the city will be diverted along Broadway and Duffield Road.

The work will mainly affect people entering the city on Kedleston Road.

Sewer work

Traffic leaving the city centre will not be allowed on to Garden Street, but will be diverted along the inner ring road, Friar Gate, Ashbourne Road, and the A38.

Derby City Council said the project is taking place during the school holidays because 7,000 fewer people will be using the route during that time.

Work will stop between 25 to 27 August to minimise disruption during the Bank Holiday.

Severn Trent will carry out work on the sewer network at the same time.