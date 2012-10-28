Manifesto interviews for Derbyshire PCC candidates
- Published
BBC Radio Derby is running a series of interviews with Derbyshire's candidates for the forthcoming Police and Crime Commissioner election.
Elections will be held in November to choose the PCCs who will replace the police authorities currently in charge of 41 forces in England and Wales.
They will be responsible for setting priorities for their police force and overseeing its budget.
There are four candidates standing in the Derbyshire PCC election.
Those in the biggest force areas will get salaries of more than £100,000 and no prior police force experience is needed.
Interviews will be broadcast on BBC Radio Derby, beginning on Monday 29 October.
Police and Crime Commissioner Candidates
Rod Hutton - Independent
Simon Spencer - Conservative
Alan Charles - Labour
David Gale - UK Independence Party
Please note that Mr Gale will not be taking part in the manifesto interviews.
In a statement, his spokesperson said: "David Gale has made it clear that he is happy to take part in any live programming scheduled by the BBC.
"However, he will not deliver pre-recorded segments unless he has received written confirmation specific to each invitation that those pre-recorded pieces will not be edited and that there is an agreement that David Gale can make his own arrangements to make an audio recording of any statement.
"If you [the BBC] are prepared to give a written assurance that any pre-recorded piece relating to his PCC manifesto will not be edited and that David Gale can make his own recording, David will be happy to deliver it.
"This policy has been taken in response to the BBC's evidenced selective news coverage over a number of years which, unfortunately, has precipitated a breakdown of trust."