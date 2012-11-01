Long Eaton stabbing leads to arrest of woman
A woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed in a Derbyshire town.
The 21-year-old man was found on Cranmer Street in Long Eaton on Wednesday evening and treated at the scene for his injuries, a Derbyshire Police spokesman said.
He is in stable condition at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham after surgery for stab wounds to the torso.
Police said a 41-year-old woman was being questioned in connection with the attack.
A police spokesman said the victim was stabbed inside a flat but was later found lying injured on the street.
