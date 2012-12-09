Woman, 88, dies after Derby lorry crash
- Published
An 88-year-old woman whose mobility scooter was hit by an articulated lorry has died in hospital.
Police said the white large goods vehicle collided with the mobility scooter at a pedestrian crossing in Derby at about 10:25 GMT on Friday.
Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or saw either vehicle before it happened.
The crossing where the crash happened is at the junction of the A514 and High Street, Chellaston.
The woman suffered head injuries and was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.