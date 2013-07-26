Image caption Nasreen Akhtar, 46, admitted abusing her position as a clerk

Four women who were part of a vote rigging operation at a Derby election have been sentenced.

Polling clerk Nasreen Akhtar, 46, from Derby, admitted malpractice, while her nieces Tameena Ali, 27, and Samra Ali, 28, both of St Chad's Road, admitted personation in the May 2012 election.

At Derby Crown Court, Akhtar was jailed for 14 months. Her nieces were given eight months suspended for 18 months.

The fraud aimed to give more votes to a Labour council candidate.

Noshiela Maqsood, 23, of Holcombe Street, pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice and was also handed an eight month jail term, suspended for 18 months.

The successful Labour candidate, Gulfraz Nawaz, has so far declined to comment on the case.