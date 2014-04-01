John's Shoe Repairs in Derby destroyed in car crash
- Published
A cobblers in Derby was badly damaged when a car crashed into the building.
The front wall of John's Shoe Repairs, on the corner of Uttoxeter New Road and Uttoxeter Old Road, was destroyed in the early morning smash.
The owners of the store said they thought it was an April Fool's joke when they first heard of the crash.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and taken to hospital. He was released on police bail and will be questioned later.
A CCTV camera captured the moment the car, travelling at high speed, mounted the kerb, ploughed through a bin on the pavement and carried it into the shop at about 04:30 BST on Tuesday.
Kim Chapman, wife of the owner John, said: "[The car] has gone in with such force it's... practically touched the wall at the back and took out all the key machines.
"It's just a total wreck and John's absolutely devastated."